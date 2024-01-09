Olivia Rodrigo shows love for Billie Eilish after big win: "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shown her support for fellow singer Billie Eilish with a sweet message shared on social media.
Billie took home her second Golden Globe on Sunday as she and her brother, Finneas, won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.
After the 22-year-old musician celebrated the win with an Instagram post on Monday, Olivia chimed in to celebrate the milestone.
"YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the 20-year-old wrote in the comments.
Olivia and Billie have continued to show off their friendship in recent months, with the latter even revealing that the former Disney+ star inspired her 2021 hit GOLDWING.
But the love may face a challenge in the coming weeks, as Olivia and Billie just may be facing off for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards in March.
Will Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish compete against each other at the 2024 Oscars?
Both stars dropped smash-hit soundtrack songs in 2023, but Olivia's Can't Catch Me Now, written and recorded for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, missed the November deadline for 2024 Golden Globe consideration.
That is not the case for this year's Oscars, as both Can't Catch Me Now and What Was I Made For? have been shortlisted for nominations in Best Original Song.
A win would mark Billie's second Academy Award, having won for No Time to Die in 2022, while a nomination would be Olivia's first at the ceremony.
Nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced on January 23.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & oliviarodrigo