Olivia Rodrigo shows love for Billie Eilish after big win: "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shown her support for fellow singer Billie Eilish with a sweet message shared on social media.

Olivia Rodrigo (r) celebrated Billie Eilish's (c) win at the 2024 Golden Globes with a sweet Instagram comment. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & oliviarodrigo

Billie took home her second Golden Globe on Sunday as she and her brother, Finneas, won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

After the 22-year-old musician celebrated the win with an Instagram post on Monday, Olivia chimed in to celebrate the milestone.

"YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the 20-year-old wrote in the comments.

Olivia and Billie have continued to show off their friendship in recent months, with the latter even revealing that the former Disney+ star inspired her 2021 hit GOLDWING.

But the love may face a challenge in the coming weeks, as Olivia and Billie just may be facing off for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards in March.