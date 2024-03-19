Billie Eilish reveals her late-night Oscars celebration in viral snap

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has given fans a peek into her late-night celebrations after taking home another Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2024 ceremony.

As it turns out, a victorious Oscars evening often winds up where all good late nights do: a diner!

On Monday, the 22-year-old singer dropped another photo from the Academy Awards earlier this month via her Instagram story.

In the snap, Billie is seen sipping some water at the table of a diner with her trophy posed in front of her.

According to the timestamp, the food run was at 5:36 AM, a good ten hours after the ceremony began.

Per the Daily Mail, the diner is the Astro Family Restaurant in Silver Lake, which serves all the classic late-night fixings including eggs and burgers.

The win marked a historic second Oscar for Billie and her brother, Finneas O'Connell. The pair again won for Best Original Song, this time winning with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

The Happier Than Ever artist has made history as the youngest-ever two-time Oscar winner, with Finneas becoming the second-youngest at 26.

Along with the Academy Award, Billie and Finneas took home a Golden Globe and two Grammy Awards for the ballad, including Song of the Year.

