Billie Eilish wows with unusual fashion and big win at 2024 Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has already earned a milestone moment just a week into 2024 with a big night at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Billie Eilish (r) and her brother Finneas took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song during Sunday's ceremony. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP

The 22-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas, took home their second Golden Globe for Best Original Song, winning for their smash-hit Barbie movie feature, What Was I Made For?.

For the red carpet, Billie rocked a unique ensemble reminiscent of a school uniform, combining an oversized blazer over a Peter Pan-collared blouse and long khaki skirt.

She matched the Willy Chavarria ensemble with a pair of Mary Janes she picked up at a thrift store.

The Grammy winner wore her hair in a sleek updo, highlighting her bright-red dye job contrasting with the rest of her darker hair.

The big win could foreshadow another successful year for Billie, as What Was I Made For? is up for a number of additional awards coming up this season.