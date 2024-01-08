Billie Eilish wows with unusual fashion and big win at 2024 Golden Globes
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has already earned a milestone moment just a week into 2024 with a big night at Sunday's Golden Globes.
The 22-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas, took home their second Golden Globe for Best Original Song, winning for their smash-hit Barbie movie feature, What Was I Made For?.
For the red carpet, Billie rocked a unique ensemble reminiscent of a school uniform, combining an oversized blazer over a Peter Pan-collared blouse and long khaki skirt.
She matched the Willy Chavarria ensemble with a pair of Mary Janes she picked up at a thrift store.
The Grammy winner wore her hair in a sleek updo, highlighting her bright-red dye job contrasting with the rest of her darker hair.
The big win could foreshadow another successful year for Billie, as What Was I Made For? is up for a number of additional awards coming up this season.
Will Billie Eilish score her second Oscar with What Was I Made For?
What Was I Made For? has been nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony, including Song of the Year. Billie and Finneas could also score their second Academy Award this year, as the Barbie track has been shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2024 ceremony.
During their speech at the Globes, Billie touched on the personal struggles behind the emotional ballad, telling the crowd, "It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie, and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time and writing that song kind of saved me a little bit."
The Ocean Eyes artist said she feels "incredibly lucky" for the song's success and thanked the creative team behind the billion-dollar movie for their immense support.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP