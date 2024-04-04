Billie Eilish shares peek at hip tattoo in latest close friends post

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has continued her close friends Instagram story with a post that gave a new peek at one of her many tattoos .

Billie Eilish gave fans a peek at her hip tattoo in her second close friends Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 22-year-old singer sent shockwaves through social media on Thursday by adding all of her more than 100 million followers to her close friends story.

While the first post appeared to be another cryptic tease for her next album, the second entry has gone in an unexpected direction.

The snap showed an up-close peek at a tattoo just above her left hipbone.

Though the close friends post only showed the portion reading "& soft," past photos of the ink have revealed that the full phrase is "hard & soft."

The tattoo joins an impressive collection on the Grammy winner, including some massive ink on her back, a dragon on her right hip, and "Eilish" on her chest.

The close friends stunt still has fans a bit perplexed, but it's safe to say just about everyone is happy to daydream about really being close friends with Billie!