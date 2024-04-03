Billie Eilish teases new album with social media revamp and cryptic billboards

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has begun dropping hints at her next album era with some surprise billboards and a suspicious social media revamp.

Billie Eilish has seemingly begun teasing her third studio album, which does not yet have a title. © Collage: Screenshot/X/billieilish & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Let the BE3 era begin!

The 22-year-old singer changed her social media profile photos to a solid shade of blue over the weekend, seemingly signaling the start of promotion for her next album.

Following the revamp, fans began to notice billboards bearing cryptic messages that featured Billie's famous "Blohsh" logo of a stick figure.

The signs featured several different quotes, which are assumed to be lyric snippets from the upcoming songs.

"Did I cross the line?" one asked, while another read, "She's the headlights; I'm the deer."



Other billboards gave a nod to her new social media aesthetic with the lines, "I try to live in black and white, but I'm so blue."

The teasers come shortly after Billie dropped a major update about the timeline for the untitled album's release.