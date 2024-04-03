Billie Eilish teases new album with social media revamp and cryptic billboards
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has begun dropping hints at her next album era with some surprise billboards and a suspicious social media revamp.
Let the BE3 era begin!
The 22-year-old singer changed her social media profile photos to a solid shade of blue over the weekend, seemingly signaling the start of promotion for her next album.Following the revamp, fans began to notice billboards bearing cryptic messages that featured Billie's famous "Blohsh" logo of a stick figure.
The signs featured several different quotes, which are assumed to be lyric snippets from the upcoming songs.
"Did I cross the line?" one asked, while another read, "She's the headlights; I'm the deer."
Other billboards gave a nod to her new social media aesthetic with the lines, "I try to live in black and white, but I'm so blue."
The teasers come shortly after Billie dropped a major update about the timeline for the untitled album's release.
When will Billie Eilish release her third album?
In February, Billie revealed that her third LP had been mastered, meaning that the album has completed the finishing touches on its sound and production.
While the Grammy winner hasn't spilled the release date just yet, all signs point to an imminent announcement.
Though Billie's last album release was 2022's Happier Than Ever, she's managed to continue her chart-topping dominance in the meantime thanks to her Oscar-winning hit What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.
