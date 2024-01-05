Billie Eilish reveals recent struggle with "dark episode"

Palm Springs, California - Billie Eilish has opened up about the difficult time that inspired her to write her chart-topping Barbie anthem, What Was I Made For? .

On Thursday, the 22-year-old singer shed some light on the personal struggles behind the smash-hit song while accepting the Chairman's Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards.

She told the crowd that she "spent a lot of time" feeling like she "really [did not want] to be here," which led to the ballad's existential questions.

"I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, what's the point, why am I here and why am I doing this?" Billie said.

The Grammy winner affirmed that she feels like "it's good to be alive now" and encouraged those who are still struggling to have patience with themselves.

Prior to the big speech, Billie dished on the red carpet about her evolving career plans as she revealed her hopes to dive deeper into the world of acting.