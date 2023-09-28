Billie Eilish teases next album and confesses her "impending-doom feelings"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has teased her next music era as she shares new reflections on her public image, the price of fame, and past successes.

Billie Eilish has confirmed that work on her third studio album is in its "final stages." © Nykieria Chaney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old may be fresh off the recent success of her Barbie movie feature, What Was I Made For?, but she's already got her sights set on the future as she prepares for her third studio album.

Chatting on The Cookout on Wednesday, Eilish teased that she's in the "final stages of making" the record but confirmed it's still a ways away.

"There is a whole album of music coming. We're in the final stages of making it, so that doesn't mean it's about to come out, but it is getting there, and it's very exciting," she said.

On Thursday, Eilish graced the cover of Allure magazine for a fiery cover shoot where she shed some insight into her current state of mind and how that has impacted her perspective on music.

While What Was I Made For? put Eilish back at the top of the music charts, she admitted she wasn't in the best place creatively beforehand, and the collaboration proved to be the kickstart she needed as she looks to follow up her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.