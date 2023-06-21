Billie Eilish opens up about body shaming: "It still hurts my feelings"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is opening up about the vicious criticism she's faced about her body and admits she doesn't think her younger self could have handled it.
In a new Vogue interview shared on Tuesday, the 21-year-old spoke in-depth about her struggles with handling criticisms of her body on social media.
"Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man," she said of the online hate. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about."
Eilish admitted that while she likes to think she's developed tougher skin, she wasn't always so confident.
"I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest," she said.
"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab***h."
After transitioning away from her trademark baggy fashion, the Happier Than Ever artist has been outspoken about her frustrations with social media hate and double standards for women in the industry.
Billie Eilish calls out social media hate
Earlier this year, Eilish admitted she deleted most of her social media apps off of her phone to protect her mental health amid such frequent online hate.
Still, she's used her Instagram to show off a confident new sense of style, and she hasn't been afraid to use her platform to call out the vicious critics online as well.
Last month, the Grammy winner bashed those who have criticized her adoption of a more feminine style in recent years, writing, "FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things."
