Billie Eilish opens up about body shaming: "It still hurts my feelings"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is opening up about the vicious criticism she's faced about her body and admits she doesn't think her younger self could have handled it.

Billie Eilish admitted in a new interview that she still struggles with the criticisms she receives online about her body. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new Vogue interview shared on Tuesday, the 21-year-old spoke in-depth about her struggles with handling criticisms of her body on social media.

"Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man," she said of the online hate. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about."

Eilish admitted that while she likes to think she's developed tougher skin, she wasn't always so confident.

"I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest," she said.

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab***h."

After transitioning away from her trademark baggy fashion, the Happier Than Ever artist has been outspoken about her frustrations with social media hate and double standards for women in the industry.