Billie Eilish previews new song in Heartstopper season 3 teaser!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has given fans a major peek at her anticipated album with a new song snippet featured in the latest teaser for season 3 of Heartstopper.

Billie Eilish (r.) previewed her new song, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, in the latest teaser for Netflix's Heartstopper. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@NetflixUK & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The hit Netflix series debuted the first peek at its latest season with a preview clip dropped on Monday, set to the tune of BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

The teaser – which sees Charlie rehearse telling Nick that he loves him – features a snippet of what seems to be the song's chorus, where Billie sings, "I'll love you till the day I die."

The preview also came with the announcement that Heartstopper will officially return on October 3, 2024.

The teen rom-com has featured plenty of today's biggest artists in its first two seasons, including Taylor Swift, Conan Gray, and The 1975.

With just a few days left until HIT ME HARD AND SOFT arrives, Billie has had fans in a frenzy with a few telling peeks at her third record.