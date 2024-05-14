Billie Eilish previews new song in Heartstopper season 3 teaser!
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has given fans a major peek at her anticipated album with a new song snippet featured in the latest teaser for season 3 of Heartstopper.
The hit Netflix series debuted the first peek at its latest season with a preview clip dropped on Monday, set to the tune of BIRDS OF A FEATHER.
The teaser – which sees Charlie rehearse telling Nick that he loves him – features a snippet of what seems to be the song's chorus, where Billie sings, "I'll love you till the day I die."
The preview also came with the announcement that Heartstopper will officially return on October 3, 2024.
The teen rom-com has featured plenty of today's biggest artists in its first two seasons, including Taylor Swift, Conan Gray, and The 1975.
With just a few days left until HIT ME HARD AND SOFT arrives, Billie has had fans in a frenzy with a few telling peeks at her third record.
Billie Eilish continues to tease HIT ME AND HARD SOFT
The first came during a Zane Lowe interview last month, which saw the Grammy winner preview CHIHIRO.
Billie later played a snippet of another track called LUNCH during her guest DJ gig at Weekend 1 of Coachella.
The What Was I Made For? artist has opted not to drop a lead single for the 10-track album, but select fans will get an early listen at free listening parties in Los Angeles, New York, and London.
Billie will also host early listening parties at select AMC Theaters in the US on May 16 and 17 for $5 a ticket.
After HIT ME HARD AND SOFT arrives on May 17, Billie is set to hit the road for an accompanying world tour, kicking off this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@NetflixUK & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP