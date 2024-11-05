Billie Eilish stops concert to urge fans to vote for Kamala Harris in swing state Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia - Billie Eilish took a moment out of her recent sold-out performance in Atlanta to call on fans to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

© Collage: Rebecca DROKE / AFP & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old singer paused her show on Saturday with the urgent call, telling fans that "a lot is at stake" in this year's race.

"Times are really scary," Eilish told the crowd. "I know that if you're in this room and you support me, you support women."

"I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris," she continued.

The Grammy winner shared footage of the moment to her Instagram on Monday and wrote in the caption, "don't let anyone tell you your voice and your vote don't matter!! VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS."

Eilish first endorsed the vice president in September, sharing a video alongside her brother Finneas where the two announced they were backing the Harris-Walz ticket "because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy."

Harris then debuted a campaign ad focused on reproductive freedom that used Eilish's hit song when the party's over from the singer's 2019 debut album.