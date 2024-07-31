Billie Eilish strips down HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tracks for surprise series

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has put a new spin on several fan-favorite songs from her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, for a surprise collaboration with Amazon!

The 22-year-old partnered with Amazon Music for Songline, which features acoustic performances from today's biggest artists.

Billie unveiled her acoustic renditions on Monday by sharing a snippet via her Instagram.

"did some little acoustic live performances of the album with some of my friendsssss," she wrote in the caption.

The Ocean Eyes artist joins forces with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, as well as several backup musicians and vocalists to deliver the intimate performances.

The Songline episode, which is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Music, features new acoustic versions of SKINNY, WILDFLOWER, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, and L'AMOUR DE MA VIE.

Following its release in May, Billie is set to bring HIT ME HARD AND SOFT to the stage with her upcoming world tour, which kicks off in September.

The album, which is Billie's third LP, will face some stiff competition for a win at the 2025 Grammy Awards.