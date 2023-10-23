Billie Eilish teases 2023 edition of annual Vanity Fair interview
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has thrilled fans with confirmation that her annual Vanity Fair interview will be taking place once again with an extra-special 2023 edition!
The 21-year-old has participated in the outlet's "Same Interview" series since 2017, and she's not giving up the fan-favorite tradition anytime soon!
On Wednesday, Billie teased her seventh interview with an Instagram story post, which allowed fans to submit questions for the interview.
"im back XD," the Ocean Eyes singer wrote on the photo, seemingly taken on the set of the interview.
"might not hear the answers for a while but u got any questions for meee?" she said.
The annual Q&A has consistently been filmed on October 18 and includes the same questions each year, with Billie watching some of her previous responses in the new edition before providing updated answers.
Billie introduced a new component in 2022 with the inclusion of fan questions submitted via Instagram. The Grammy winner is following that tradition this year as well, once again asking for questions on the day of filming.
When will Billie Eilish's annual Vanity Fair interview drop?
In the most recent edition, Billie dished on her romance with then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, and fans can expect an update on her love life since their split in May, as Vanity Fair has asked if she had a boyfriend during each iteration of the Q&A.
The interviews have also documented her remarkable career evolution, highlighting her biggest achievements in the past year and growing fanbase from year to year.
Based on past release dates, fans can look forward to Billie's seventh Vanity Fair interview dropping at the end of November.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@VanityFair & Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish