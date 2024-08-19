Billie Eilish ties Imagine Dragons in latest music history milestone!

Los Angeles, California - Singer Billie Eilish has claimed another No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative chart, tying with the band Imagine Dragons for the most No. 1s on the ranking.

Billie Eilish (r.) reached a new milestone with her latest single, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, which is now tied with band Imagine Dragons for the most No. 1 hits on a Billboard chart. © Collage: Rich Polk & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Not bad, Billie!

The 22-year-old pop icon dominated the charts once again with her latest single, BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

The track, which is from her highly-coveted album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has officially reached the No. 1 spot on the prestigious chart.

Hmm... maybe former president Barack Obama knows something about the sudden increase in streams?

Now, Billie is tied with Imagine Dragons for the most number-one hits, as reported by Forbes.

Other songs of the artist that have reached the monumental achievement include My Future, Happier Than Ever, What Was I Made For?, and LUNCH.

The CHIHIRO singer was recently featured on the remix of Charli XCX's song Guess from her newest studio album Brat.

