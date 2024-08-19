Billie Eilish ties Imagine Dragons in latest music history milestone!
Los Angeles, California - Singer Billie Eilish has claimed another No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative chart, tying with the band Imagine Dragons for the most No. 1s on the ranking.
Not bad, Billie!
The 22-year-old pop icon dominated the charts once again with her latest single, BIRDS OF A FEATHER.
The track, which is from her highly-coveted album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has officially reached the No. 1 spot on the prestigious chart.
Hmm... maybe former president Barack Obama knows something about the sudden increase in streams?
Now, Billie is tied with Imagine Dragons for the most number-one hits, as reported by Forbes.
Other songs of the artist that have reached the monumental achievement include My Future, Happier Than Ever, What Was I Made For?, and LUNCH.
The CHIHIRO singer was recently featured on the remix of Charli XCX's song Guess from her newest studio album Brat.
Will Billie Eilish continue to dominate the charts with her next singles? Either way, fans will continue to praise the Grammy winner's blooming success!
