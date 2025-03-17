Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's fiery legal battle to be explored in new documentary

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's intense It Ends With Us legal battle will be broken down in two specials from ITN Productions this month!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's bitter legal battle will be analyzed in a "fast-paced turnaround special."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's (l.) legal battle will be highlighted in a new documentary.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Per Deadline, a new 90-minute documentary titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni will air this month from ITN Productions.

The doc will premiere in the UK on March 17, while a 60-minute version called In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni will air on March 31 on Investigation Discovery and Max in the US.

A press release details says the special "will examine the legal complaint brought against Justin Baldoni by Blake Lively, alleging he engaged in sexual misconduct on the set of his film It Ends With Us and hired a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet."

It adds, "Baldoni denies the allegations and has responded with a $400 million countersuit, accusing her of defamation."

Lively and Baldoni's pending trial is set for March 2026, and the president of ITN Productions, Ian Russell, calls the special "a timely and in-depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist."

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

