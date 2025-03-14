Blake Lively scores crucial win in legal battle with Justin Baldoni

New York, New York - Blake Lively has nabbed a fresh win in her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively (l.) has nabbed a fresh win in her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl actor had requested expanded protections in order to prevent sensitive information – including personal documents like medical records as well as communications with other celebrities – from being leaked to the press.

Judge Lewis J. Liman largely agreed to Lively's demands in a ruling made on Thursday, writing that the "risk of disclosure is great" in the high-profile case, per CNN.

"The details of this case have been closely followed in the media, and each side has accused the other of litigating this case via the media," the judge added.

"And where confidential information is not disclosed to the media, it may spread by gossip and innuendo to those in the tight artistic community in a position to do harm to one or the other of the parties but in a manner that might not be readily and immediately detected."

However, not all of Lively's requests were accepted, with the judge writing that while certain confidential items will be protected, the nature of the case makes it difficult to protect all sensitive information.

Nevertheless, the A Simple Favor star's legal team celebrated the ruling, sharing in a statement that the granted protections will "ensure the free flow of discovery material without any risk of witness intimidation or harm to any individual's security."

In a response of their own, Baldoni's attorneys supported the decision and claimed that they were not interested in the confidential information that Lively sought to protect in the first place.