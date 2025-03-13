Is Taylor Swift "afraid" to testify in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is ready for it! According to a new report, the pop star has no fears when it comes to potentially being dragged into her pal Blake Lively's bitter legal battle.
Swift was named in a countersuit against Lively filed by the Gossip Girl actor's It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.
The filmmaker alleged that Lively had the 35-year-old singer by her side as she presented script rewrites for the movie, which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.
According to his suit, Baldoni claimed Swift's presence added pressure for him to accept the "dramatic" changes.
But the Karma singer is "not afraid" about her inclusion in the case, with a source telling Page Six that Swift "is a strong woman and she’s not hiding from anything."
The drama comes as the Grammy winner continues to fly under the radar with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after the NFL star's Super Bowl heartbreak last month.
"Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis and being under the radar for a little bit," the tipster added.
Swift could be deposed in the case as Lively and Baldoni continue to battle it out with their respective lawsuits tied to the production of It Ends With Us.
How is Taylor Swift tied to the It Ends With Us legal drama?
Lively first sued Baldoni in December, alleging he sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct an online smear campaign as retaliation for her coming forward with the claims.
Baldoni fired back with a massive defamation suit, where he claimed Lively extorted and manipulated him in order to gain creative control over the move.
That countersuit is the one that names Swift, and according to the Jane the Virgin actor's legal team, they are willing to call her in to testify if necessary.
"I don't know that we're going to depose Taylor Swift," Baldoni's lawyer has said. "I think that that's going to be probably a game time decision. I don't know that that decision has been made.
"But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed."
Amid the courtroom drama, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have sought protections to hide their communications with fellow A-listers – potentially including Swift – from Baldoni.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Press Wire