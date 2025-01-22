Blake Lively responds as Justin Baldoni leaks awkward footage from It Ends With Us set

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's sizzling feud with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni took another twist after he released awkward footage from the set of the movie.

Blake Lively has responded to Justin Baldoni's "damming" footage from their joint-movie, It Ends With Us. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image &JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, TMZ reported on a video dropped by the 40-year-old's legal team, who insisted that the footage refutes Lively's claims in her bombshell sexual harassment claims against Baldoni.

The video features the costars as their respective characters, Lily and Ryle, slow dancing and talking and joking in a scene that intended to have no dialogue.

In a statement, Baldoni's attorneys say it is clear proof of the actors "behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism" – in contrast to Lively's accusations of inappropriate behavior that amounted to a "hostile work environment."

In response, per US Weekly, the A Simple Favor star's lawyers labeled the clip "damning" and insisted that "every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter," what Lively alleged in her lawsuit about that particular scene.

"The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character," the statement said

Baldoni, who also hit Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with a $400 million defamation suit, apparently isn't done with leaking.