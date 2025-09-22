Blake Lively honors Gossip Girl anniversary with emotional post: "So many memories"

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's nostalgic Instagram post featuring her Gossip Girl co- stars has everyone in their feels!

Balek Lively (r.) honored Gossip Girl's 18th anniversary with rare BTS pics with her co-stars. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@blakelively

The 38-year-old star took a reprieve from her legal battle against Justin Baldoni with a look at her breakthrough role as Serena van der Woodsen on the CW hit series.

Lively shared a photo dump on Sunday to mark the show's 18th anniversary, revealing some rare pics with her co-stars Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick.

She gushed in the caption, "the summer gossip girl turned 18. This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher."

The Another Simple Favor actor added, "So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University."

Lively's post included an image with the Badgley, whom she dated from 2007 to 2010, plus the late Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Serena's frenemy Georgina Sparks.