Blake Lively sails away with Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni drama
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively sailed away from her legal war with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni with a relaxing boat trip!
The 38-year-old documented her weekend outing with husband Ryan Reynolds via her Instagram story, where she flaunted a pink, two-piece swimsuit.
Lively posed on the back of a boat in the picturesque snap and credited the Green Lantern star as the photographer, while adding a shoutout to the "female bosses" who designed her look.
The A Simple Favor star wrote, "@sammacsai influencing me and everyone I know to be obsessed with @leftonfrieday bathing suits and workout clothes. I've legitimately never had a better fit of either. Started by two women. Love love love."
She added, "Also, shout out to my pretty necklaces by more female bosses @thatch.jewelry & and @jenmeyerjewelry."
The Gossip Girl alum is locked in a nasty public battle with Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and creating a retaliatory smear campaign against her.
The former co-stars' legal feud has escalated since Lively's July deposition, with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently hitting back at her subpoena.
Lively and Baldoni's trial is set for March 2026, but the director could be at a disadvantage, as his defamation countersuit was tossed by a judge back in June.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@blakelively