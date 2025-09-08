Blake Lively sails away with Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni drama

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively sailed away from her legal war with her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni with a relaxing boat trip!

Blake Lively took a break from her legal drama on a boat trip with hubby Ryan Reynolds. © Screenshot/Instagram/@blakelively

The 38-year-old documented her weekend outing with husband Ryan Reynolds via her Instagram story, where she flaunted a pink, two-piece swimsuit.

Lively posed on the back of a boat in the picturesque snap and credited the Green Lantern star as the photographer, while adding a shoutout to the "female bosses" who designed her look.

The A Simple Favor star wrote, "@sammacsai influencing me and everyone I know to be obsessed with @leftonfrieday bathing suits and workout clothes. I've legitimately never had a better fit of either. Started by two women. Love love love."

She added, "Also, shout out to my pretty necklaces by more female bosses @thatch.jewelry & and @jenmeyerjewelry."

The Gossip Girl alum is locked in a nasty public battle with Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and creating a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The former co-stars' legal feud has escalated since Lively's July deposition, with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently hitting back at her subpoena.