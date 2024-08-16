Blake Lively slammed for rude interview as journalist says exchange "made me want to quit"

Los Angeles, California - As the drama around Blake Lively and her new movie continues to dominate social media, a Norwegian journalist has fanned the flames by sharing an interview with the star that she says brought her to the brink of quitting.

Lively's new film, It Ends With Us, only hit theaters last week, but the 36-year-old has been making headlines nearly every day amid rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud with co-star Justin Baldoni.

The movie, based on the hit novel by Colleen Hoover, is primarily about domestic violence, and many fans have accused the actor of taking the subject too lightly on the accompanying press tour.



In the midst of this drama, journalist Kjersti Flaa published a cringe-worthy interview with Lively from 2016 that she claims made her want to quit her job.

In the interview, Lively was set to discuss her movie Café Society with co-star Parker Posey.

Prior to the chat, the Gossip Girl alum had publicly announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. So, at the start of the interview, Flaa congratulated the star on her "little bump," to which Lively replied sarcastically: "Congratulations on your little bump."

Afterward, the two actors joked about the situation, leaving the interviewer visibly uncomfortable.