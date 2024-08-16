Blake Lively slammed for rude interview as journalist says exchange "made me want to quit"
Los Angeles, California - As the drama around Blake Lively and her new movie continues to dominate social media, a Norwegian journalist has fanned the flames by sharing an interview with the star that she says brought her to the brink of quitting.
Lively's new film, It Ends With Us, only hit theaters last week, but the 36-year-old has been making headlines nearly every day amid rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud with co-star Justin Baldoni.
The movie, based on the hit novel by Colleen Hoover, is primarily about domestic violence, and many fans have accused the actor of taking the subject too lightly on the accompanying press tour.
In the midst of this drama, journalist Kjersti Flaa published a cringe-worthy interview with Lively from 2016 that she claims made her want to quit her job.
In the interview, Lively was set to discuss her movie Café Society with co-star Parker Posey.
Prior to the chat, the Gossip Girl alum had publicly announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. So, at the start of the interview, Flaa congratulated the star on her "little bump," to which Lively replied sarcastically: "Congratulations on your little bump."
Afterward, the two actors joked about the situation, leaving the interviewer visibly uncomfortable.
Blake Lively accused of trying to "humiliate" interviewer
Flaa attempted to shift the conversation back to the movie, opting to ask about the "visually amazing" fashion featured in the flick set in the 1930s.
But Lively ignored her and instead turned to Posey to complain about the question, arguing that male actors would not be asked about the clothing.
Although Flaa insisted she would have indeed asked a man the same question, Lively again ignored her as she talked to Posey about the men's best outfits in the movie.
Flaa posted the clip on YouTube and titled it, "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."
Below the video, she asked: "Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?"
Viewers largely agreed with Flaa, commenting on Lively's attitude and mocking behavior in the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.
Some even argued that the Betty Buzz mogul body-shamed Flaa with her "little bump" comment, accusing Lively of trying to "humiliate" the journalist.
Cover photo: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP