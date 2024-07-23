Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal name of fourth baby after year of secrecy

New York, New York - Since becoming parents for the fourth time last year, stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have kept the name of their youngest child top-secret – until now!

Blake Lively (l.) accompanied her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to his movie premiere on Monday. © NOAM GALAI/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, Reynolds attended the premiere of his anticipated flick, Deadpool & Wolverine, at Lincoln Center in New York City.

As he stood on stage and spoke to the crowd before the movie debuted on the big screen for the first time, he had some loving words for his family, as reported by Page Six.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said.

The 47-year-old then went on to spill the beans as he shouted out his little ones: "I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."

Reynolds then quipped, "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life."

The speech thus confirmed the A-list couple's youngest is named Olin, and though it's traditionally a male name, the happy parents have not formally confirmed their baby's gender.