Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal name of fourth baby after year of secrecy
New York, New York - Since becoming parents for the fourth time last year, stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have kept the name of their youngest child top-secret – until now!
On Monday, Reynolds attended the premiere of his anticipated flick, Deadpool & Wolverine, at Lincoln Center in New York City.
As he stood on stage and spoke to the crowd before the movie debuted on the big screen for the first time, he had some loving words for his family, as reported by Page Six.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said.
The 47-year-old then went on to spill the beans as he shouted out his little ones: "I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."
Reynolds then quipped, "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life."
The speech thus confirmed the A-list couple's youngest is named Olin, and though it's traditionally a male name, the happy parents have not formally confirmed their baby's gender.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively still hold onto a few family secrets
Lively revealed news of her fourth pregnancy in September 2022 at the Forbes Power Women's Summit event in New York City.
While she had walked the red carpet in her gold minidress, her hand had been resting on her stomach – which bore a growing bump – the entire time.
In February of last year, Lively and Reynolds announced the birth of their fourth child.
They subsequently kept the sex, exact date of birth, and name of the child to themselves – but one of these three secrets have now been revealed!
Reynolds previously teased that he'd let their famous friend Taylor Swift reveal the moniker in one of her songs, as the singer name-dropped their three oldest daughters on the track betty from her 2020 album folklore.
Cover photo: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP