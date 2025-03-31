Blake Lively surprises fans at local donut shop amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively had an easy Sunday with a surprise visit to the donut shop Rise Doughnuts amid her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

By Elyse Johnson

Wilton, Connecticut - Blake Lively took a break from her legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni with a surprise visit to local donut shop!

Blake Lively was in her "happy place" while helping out behind the counter at local Connecticut donut shop.
Blake Lively was in her "happy place" while helping out behind the counter at local Connecticut donut shop.  © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The Gossip Girl alum was spotted in good spirits while working behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts on Sunday.

The surprise pop-up comes as the new docu-series, In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni, which follows Lively's heated drama with Baldoni, airs on Monday.

On her Instagram Story, the actor gushed over her experience, writing, "baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car."

Elon Musk: Elon Musk's X taken over by powerhouse AI company – who just bought Twitter?
Elon Musk Elon Musk's X taken over by powerhouse AI company – who just bought Twitter?

She added, "This is what my happy place looks like," and dropped some yummy clips of the delicious donuts she created.

Meanwhile, an insider told People that Lively was "in a really happy mood" and said "she is friends with the owner."

Still, some fans weren't convinced of the A Simple Favor star's donut shift, claiming it looked like "PR damage control."

Lively has kept her public appearances minimal after suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, but even the A-listers deserve a donut break – or two!

Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

More on Celebrities: