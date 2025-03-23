Will Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip 2025 Met Gala amid legal drama?

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds raised eyebrows when they attended the SNL 50th Anniversary special last month, but will the stars do the same at this year's Met Gala?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (l.) are reportedly skipping this year's Met Gala as their legal drama continues. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

As fashion's biggest night approaches, Lively and Reynolds will reportedly not make an appearance at this year's Met.

Though the Gossip Girl star has slayed each time she's attended, an insider told Us Weekly that Lively and Reynolds' decision not to attend isn't out of character.

They added that the mom of four is "not a Kardashian that goes every year."

Another tipster noted to People that "Blake and Ryan haven't gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year."

Plus, the spouses' ugly legal battle with Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni may also play a part in their choice.

