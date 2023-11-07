Are Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon getting "hot and heavy?"

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and his rumored new boo Ines de Ramon are said to be going strong, but are the two official?

Bard Pitt and Ines de Ramon (l) are apparently getting closer amid their blossoming romance. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Despite chatter claiming that the 59-year-old Oscar-winner and the 33-year-old jewelry designer were "taking things slow," the lovebirds are apparently now getting closer.

Over the weekend, Brad and de Ramon were spotted attending the LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala, per various outlets.

Insiders from the events dished to Page Six that the two were "hot and heavy," adding that they were "very happy and very much together."

"They enjoy each other's company and had a great time at the gala together."

Another source told People that the duo was "super loving, laughing and joking with everyone around them," and that "they seemed to be having a good time."

The latest tea on the budding couple, who reportedly met through a mutual friend last year, seems to indicate that the pair are getting pretty serious!