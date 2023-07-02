Why Brad Pitt may be taking things slow in his love life

Los Angeles, California - After his ongoing messy divorce from Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt s eems to have finally found love again. But he apparently doesn't want to rush things with his new flame.

Jewelry designer Ines de Ramon (l) and Oscar winner Brad Pitt met last year through mutual friends. © Collage: IMAGO/Everett Collection & Starface

Are Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon the real deal?

Despite their nearly 30 year age difference – he's 59 and she's 30 – the Hollywood star has been reportedly happily dating the jewelry designer since late 2022.

From concerts together in Los Angeles, public hanky-panky after the Babylon movie premiere, and a New Years getaway to Mexico, things appear to be getting pretty serious pretty quickly between the two.

But when it comes to arranging a first meeting between his new partner and his kids, whom he shares with Jolie, Brad is pumping the brakes.

"Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity," an insider close to the actor revealed to Us Weekly, "because that’s not something he takes lightly."

He was granted joint custody of his six kids with Jolie after a lengthy court battle, although newer court documents from Jolie have claimed he abused their children on a private jet. The two actors are now embroiled in more contentious court drama over their Miraval wine company and French estate.

Nevertheless, it hasn't derailed Brad and Ines' supposed relationship, who have not yet moved in together, another source told the outlet, "but it's going in that direction."



Plus, the two "are not slowing down," another insider claimed, and plan to travel to Europe together this summer.

