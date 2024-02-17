Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take the next step in their romance!
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been going through life together for over a year, and now, the lovebirds are said to have taken the next step in their romance!
Though they've never officially confirmed their relationship and enjoy their happiness largely in private, things could hardly be better between the 60-year-old Hollywood star and his partner.
As reported by PEOPLE on Thursday, the couple are now said to be living together under one roof, as the 34-year-old has allegedly moved into Brad's home.
According to insiders, the new living situation is "pretty recent," which is why Ines is said to have not yet completely given up her own apartment.
Still, the two are said to be "going very strong," with sources adding that Ines is "happier than ever."
The two were first spotted together in November 2022, and while they've yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, they recently attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance is reportedly "serious"
According to insiders, the relationship with Ines is said to be Pitt's first "serious" liaison since separating from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, with whom the Babylon star has six children.
His new partner has also been through a divorce, as Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.
However, the couple surprisingly announced the end of their marriage in the summer of 2022.
Just a few months later, the brunette was first spotted getting cozy with Brad.
Cover photo: Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP