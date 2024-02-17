Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take the next step in their romance!

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been going through life together for over a year, and now, the lovebirds are said to have taken the next step in their romance!

Brad Pitt and his supposed girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have reportedly moved in together! © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Though they've never officially confirmed their relationship and enjoy their happiness largely in private, things could hardly be better between the 60-year-old Hollywood star and his partner.

As reported by PEOPLE on Thursday, the couple are now said to be living together under one roof, as the 34-year-old has allegedly moved into Brad's home.

According to insiders, the new living situation is "pretty recent," which is why Ines is said to have not yet completely given up her own apartment.

Still, the two are said to be "going very strong," with sources adding that Ines is "happier than ever."

The two were first spotted together in November 2022, and while they've yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, they recently attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together.