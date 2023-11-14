Has Brad Pitt made it official with Ines de Ramon?
Los Angeles, California - Is Hollywood star Brad Pitt is officially off the market? The actor seems to be stepping things up with Ines de Roman, and reportedly refers to her as his "girlfriend."
Brad Pitt (59) and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon (33) have allegedly been dating for about a year now, but it appears that the star is ready to take the relationship to the next level.
After splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has kept his love life out of the limelight. Now it appears the actor is ready to take this relationship public.
An insider told People Magazine that Brad is serious about Ines.
"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," they revealed. "He introduces her as his girlfriend."
The insider gushed, "It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reporedly in love
Before dating Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon was married to actor Paul Wesley (41) from the show Vampire Diaries. The two separated in 2022 and filed for divorce in 2023.
Since the beginning of the year, Ines has been increasingly spotted alongside the Hollywood hunk. At the beginning of November, Brad and Ines appeared together at the LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, but they didn't pose as a couple on the red carpet.
The insider described the couple as "super loving" with each other, adding that they had a great time at the event "laughing and joking with everyone around them."
Previously, the couple was seen together in Mexico and Europe. Another insider close to Ines said that the two are "very into each other."
The only question now is: When will Brad and Ines make their love red carpet official?
