Has Brad Pitt made it official with Ines de Ramon?

Los Angeles, California - Is Hollywood star Brad Pitt is officially off the market? The actor seems to be stepping things up with Ines de Roman, and reportedly refers to her as his "girlfriend."

Brad Pitt has apparently taken his relationship with Ines de Ramon to the next level by introducing her as his girlfriend. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Brad Pitt (59) and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon (33) have allegedly been dating for about a year now, but it appears that the star is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

After splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has kept his love life out of the limelight. Now it appears the actor is ready to take this relationship public.

An insider told People Magazine that Brad is serious about Ines.

"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," they revealed. "He introduces her as his girlfriend."

The insider gushed, "It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."