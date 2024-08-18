Are Madonna and Britney Spears planning a collab?

Britney Spears has a forever fan in Madonna as those close to the Like A Prayer singer have dished that the pop icon studies Britney's odd Instagram posts!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' controversial Instagram post has found a fan in Madonna!

Madonna (r.) has apparently been studying Britney Spears' Instagram clip for "inspiration."
Madonna (r.) has apparently been studying Britney Spears' Instagram clip for "inspiration."  © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Apparently, the 66-year-old Vogue hitmaker has been "following behind" Britney's footsteps, per In Touch Weekly.

Insiders spilled that Madonna "spends hours in front of the mirror dancing and grinding, fussing over the filters on her iPhone and gushing over Britney's Instagram posts," which she uses for "inspiration."

What do you have to say to that, Ozzy Osbourne?

The singers, who are longtime friends, have a lot more in common than just their unforgettable VMAs kiss, per the source, adding, "In a perfect world, they'd be hanging out."

The Like A Virgin chart-topper was among the A-listers at Britney and Sam Asghari's nuptials and has shared that she's down for a collab with the Toxic artist.

The informant noted that there's "respect" between Britney and Madonna as they are "still in touch, and Madonna sees her more as a friend and potential sidekick than any type of sympathy case, which goes a long way with Britney."

Do we sense a Britney x Madonna team up on the horizon?

