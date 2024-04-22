Britney Spears allegedly "wants Sam [Asghari] back badly," says insider
Los Angeles, California - An insider just revealed that Britney Spears is allegedly still reeling from her breakup with Sam Asghari.
After six years of dating and 14 months of marriage, the singer and the fitness trainer announced their split last year.
A source told OK Magazine that the end of the relationship was rather "tumultuous," which is why Spears and Asghari are said to "only talk through lawyers."
Despite this, the Toxic singer seems to be holding onto the dream of her former love.
According to the insider, she "wants Sam back badly."
"She misses the fun they used to have together," the source alleged.
They continued, "She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now."
