Britney Spears allegedly "wants Sam [Asghari] back badly," says insider

An insider just revealed that pop princess Britney Spears is allegedly still reeling from her split last year with ex-husband Sam Asghari.

By Steffi Feldman, Michael Tischer

Los Angeles, California - An insider just revealed that Britney Spears is allegedly still reeling from her breakup with Sam Asghari.

The relationship drama surrounding Britney Spears (r.) and her ex-husband Sam Asghari (l.) may be entering the next phase as the 42-year-old pop princess seems to be struggling mightily after their split.
After six years of dating and 14 months of marriage, the singer and the fitness trainer announced their split last year.

A source told OK Magazine that the end of the relationship was rather "tumultuous," which is why Spears and Asghari are said to "only talk through lawyers."

Despite this, the Toxic singer seems to be holding onto the dream of her former love.

According to the insider, she "wants Sam back badly."

"She misses the fun they used to have together," the source alleged.

They continued, "She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now."

At the beginning of April, the singer shared an old romantic video with Asghari, although she quickly deleted it. Since then, she's been hinting at a new man in her life! But could it all be a ploy to make her ex-hubby jealous?

