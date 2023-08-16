Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly split over shocking cheating allegations!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split and are said to be headed for divorce.

Britney Spears (r) and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split and could be heading for divorce. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Is it really over?

After consistent gossip suggested the pair's marriage was on the rocks, TMZ let loose on Wednesday that the 41-year-old pop star has split from her hubby.

According to the outlet, the spouses' shocking breakup is a result of an explosive argument, where the 29-year-old actor accused Britney of being unfaithful!

Insiders dished that Asghari allegedly confronted the Circus artist last week over rumors that she cheated on him, which led to a huge fight between the couple.

Sources further claimed the Iranian model has moved out of their home and is already living in his own place, adding that it's "only a matter of time" before Asghari files for divorce."

The reports have sent Britney fans reeling over whether the pair is truly heading for Splitsville, or could already be there.