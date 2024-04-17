Did Britney Spears just reveal her new boyfriend?

Has Britney Spears officially moved on with a new fella? © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old Gimme More artist dropped another mysterious IG post that was a peculiar reel of a fitness instructor.

The clip showed user River Viiperi potentially being filmed by Britney while waking up in a bed before taking a refreshing dip in the pool.

The reel seems to have taken place at a vacation spot, which further suggests that the mystery man joined the Toxic singer during her recent excursion.

The Woman in Me author previously hinted that she had met someone following her shocking split from Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the pop star in 2023 after one year of marriage.

After going Instagram dark last week, Britney has continued to drop odd posts with cryptic captions.

The Womanizer hitmaker recently teased that she met a "new friend" and also ranted about life being a "set-up."