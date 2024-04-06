Britney Spears posts – and quickly deletes – kissing video with ex Sam Asghari

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears appears to be missing her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari, per a recent social media post from the Princess of Pop.

Britney Spears (l.) shared an old video of herself kissing and dancing with her ex, Sam Asghari, in a since-deleted Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Thursday, Britney shared an old video of herself and the 30-year-old model dancing scantily-clad together, with Sam lifting her up, twirling her around, and kissing her.

The 42-year-old singer also published a long – and confusing – caption to accompany the post in which she reflected on her past.

Though she finds it difficult to do so, Britney said she believes it's important to learn from her mistakes.

"It's weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones," she wrote.

The since-deleted post quickly fueled speculation that the Toxic songstress may be regretting her split from Sam, even possibly hinting at a reunion between the pair.

In the next few sentences, Britney wrote again about how difficult it is to discuss her past and admitted that she can be "too sensitive" sometimes.