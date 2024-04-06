Britney Spears posts – and quickly deletes – kissing video with ex Sam Asghari
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears appears to be missing her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari, per a recent social media post from the Princess of Pop.
On Thursday, Britney shared an old video of herself and the 30-year-old model dancing scantily-clad together, with Sam lifting her up, twirling her around, and kissing her.
The 42-year-old singer also published a long – and confusing – caption to accompany the post in which she reflected on her past.
Though she finds it difficult to do so, Britney said she believes it's important to learn from her mistakes.
"It's weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones," she wrote.
The since-deleted post quickly fueled speculation that the Toxic songstress may be regretting her split from Sam, even possibly hinting at a reunion between the pair.
In the next few sentences, Britney wrote again about how difficult it is to discuss her past and admitted that she can be "too sensitive" sometimes.
Does Britney Spears want to reunite with Sam Asghari?
"I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before," she wrote.
"Sometimes I'm scared to feel anything cause I know I'm too sensitive," Britney added. "Being numb is the worst I think but there's safety in that because I feel like I'm subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all."
Her followers can only speculate whether she regrets the post, as the A-lister deleted the clip just a few moments after posting it.
Britney and Sam made their split public last year, and shortly afterward, the fitness trainer addressed the public in an interview with PEOPLE.
In it, Sam said that it was a "blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time" and said that the two had simply grown apart.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears