Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama respond to Vegas slap scandal

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has demanded a public apology from Victor Wembanyama after she was allegedly slapped by a member of the NBA rookie 's security team.

Britney Spears (r.) called out Victor Wembanyama after being allegedly struck by one of her security guards in Las Vegas. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 41-year-old pop star addressed the incident by one of the recently drafted athlete's security detail on Instagram.



In the lengthy note, Britney stated that while traumatic experiences aren't new to her, she "was not prepared" for what happened to Wednesday night.

The Toxic singer explained that approached the San Antonio Spurs rookie at Catch restaurant after seeing him at another establishment.

She insisted that she only "tapped" Wembanyama on the shoulder to congratulate him and noted that she's "aware" of the athlete's statement that she "grabbed him from behind."

"But I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face," she continued.