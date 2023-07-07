Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama respond to Vegas slap scandal
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has demanded a public apology from Victor Wembanyama after she was allegedly slapped by a member of the NBA rookie's security team.
On Thursday, the 41-year-old pop star addressed the incident by one of the recently drafted athlete's security detail on Instagram.
In the lengthy note, Britney stated that while traumatic experiences aren't new to her, she "was not prepared" for what happened to Wednesday night.
The Toxic singer explained that approached the San Antonio Spurs rookie at Catch restaurant after seeing him at another establishment.
She insisted that she only "tapped" Wembanyama on the shoulder to congratulate him and noted that she's "aware" of the athlete's statement that she "grabbed him from behind."
"But I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face," she continued.
Britney Spears files battery charges
TMZ confirmed that director of team security Damian Smith was the guard who allegedly struck the Gimme More artist, only to later apologize to her.
Britney has now filed battery charges with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
She also noted that she gets "swarmed" by fans "all of the time," without having her security team assault anyone.
She concluded, "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!"
"I have get to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will."
Meanwhile, Wembanyama said he was only aware that a "person" had "grabbed him" from behind.
"I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP