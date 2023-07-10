Britney Spears slapped in the face by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security, files charges

Las Vegas, Nevada - Britney Spears has reportedly been physically assaulted by one of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama's security guards in Vegas, and she's pressing charges.

Britney Spears (r) was allegedly struck by one of Victor Wembanyama's security detail in Las Vegas. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Britney's latest spin in Sin City just got toxic.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the 41-year-old pop singer was allegedly "backhanded" by one of the newly drafted NBA star's security guards – who apparently didn't recognize her.

Yes, the Britney Spears!

It all went down on Wednesday evening when Britney attempted to ask the 19-year-old rookie for a photo together at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel by approaching the European bball player and tapping him on the shoulder.

According to the outlet, Damian Smith, the director of team security for the Spurs, responded by instantly backhanding her, which caused the Circus singer to fall to ground.