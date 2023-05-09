Britney Spears' autobiography publication put on hold after legal threats!

Los Angeles, California - The publication of Britney Spears ' autobiography has been reportedly put on hold after her publisher Simon & Schuster received letters from celebs concerned about the book's potential content.

Britney Spears autobiography publication put on hold over legal concerns © Collage: screenshots/ Instagram/ Britney Spears

A publishing insider recently told Page Six, that the Britney Spears "brutally honest" memoir is "inspiring" and that it will be a "groundbreaking instant bestseller."



Now, the Toxic singer's publishers, Simon & Schuster, have put the publication on hold, as the Sun reported.

The memoir is delayed, per a source, because the publisher received multiple "strongly worded legal letters" from A-list celebs.

Simon & Schuster is purportedly talking with their own legal team. According to the source, there is "no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."