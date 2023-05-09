Britney Spears' autobiography publication put on hold after legal threats!
Los Angeles, California - The publication of Britney Spears' autobiography has been reportedly put on hold after her publisher Simon & Schuster received letters from celebs concerned about the book's potential content.
A publishing insider recently told Page Six, that the Britney Spears "brutally honest" memoir is "inspiring" and that it will be a "groundbreaking instant bestseller."
Now, the Toxic singer's publishers, Simon & Schuster, have put the publication on hold, as the Sun reported.
The memoir is delayed, per a source, because the publisher received multiple "strongly worded legal letters" from A-list celebs.
Simon & Schuster is purportedly talking with their own legal team. According to the source, there is "no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."
Who's afraid of Britney Spears's autobiography?
The legal letters which caused the publishing delay of Britney's Spears autobiography are reportedly from "people who know Britney and who fear what she has written." Apparently, "there are a lot of nervous A-listers."
So, who's afraid of Britney Spears?
Her memoir is expected to discuss everything from her breakup with Justin Timberlake to the reason she shaved her head, as well as her life under the conservatorship. She's also shared that it will touch on her marriage to model Sam Ashgari and her social media presence.
It sounds like Britney and her ghostwriter, journalist Sam Lansky, aren't pulling any punches!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/ Instagram/ Britney Spears