Britney Spears claims she had "paranormal experience" after Justin Timberlake split

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me , has spilled more tea from her romance with Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears (l.) got more in depth about how she handled her breakup from Justin Timberlake in her book, The Woman in Me. © Collage: CHRIS DELMAS & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 41-year-old Sometimes singer detailed how the *NSYNC band member dumped her after their highly-publicized relationship in the tell-all, which dropped on Tuesday.

Britney revealed that she had a "trippy" experience with a friend in Arizona while "escaping" from her recent breakup and abortion.

The Lucky artist wrote that she had an "eerie" feeling that she described as "a profound beauty, otherworldly, and humbling."

Britney added that she didn't want to bring up the odd moment until her friend asked her, "Do you feel that? What is that?"

While the Toxic artist couldn't put her finger on exactly what it was they felt out there, she said, "We felt it at that moment because we needed it."

"We were so spiritually open and so raw. It showed us there was more than just what we could see," the pop icon continued.

Talk about spooky!