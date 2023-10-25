Britney Spears claims she had "paranormal experience" after Justin Timberlake split
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, has spilled more tea from her romance with Justin Timberlake.
The 41-year-old Sometimes singer detailed how the *NSYNC band member dumped her after their highly-publicized relationship in the tell-all, which dropped on Tuesday.
Britney revealed that she had a "trippy" experience with a friend in Arizona while "escaping" from her recent breakup and abortion.
The Lucky artist wrote that she had an "eerie" feeling that she described as "a profound beauty, otherworldly, and humbling."
Britney added that she didn't want to bring up the odd moment until her friend asked her, "Do you feel that? What is that?"
While the Toxic artist couldn't put her finger on exactly what it was they felt out there, she said, "We felt it at that moment because we needed it."
"We were so spiritually open and so raw. It showed us there was more than just what we could see," the pop icon continued.
Talk about spooky!
Other secrets Britney revealed in her book included her friendship with Madonna and why she agreed to her nearly 14-year conservatorship.
Cover photo: Collage: CHRIS DELMAS & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP