Britney Spears reveals "excruciating" secret home abortion in memoir bombshell
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has revealed more secrets from her personal life and her unplanned pregnancy during her infamous Justin Timberlake romance in her upcoming tell-all The Woman in Me.
According to The Associated Press, a new bombshell excerpt from the 41-year-old pop star's book reveals that Britney had an abortion at home without telling her family she was pregnant.
Spears confesses in the book that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's baby while they were pop music's hottest couple of the early 2000s.
The Womanizer singer recalled that she and her ex agreed not to go to a doctor or hospital in order to keep their secret from going public.
"It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home," Britney wrote, adding that the physical pain from the medication abortion was "excruciating."
"I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear," she added.
Britney Spears dishes on "passionate" romance with Colin Farrell
Additionally, the Sometimes crooner spilled the tea on her whirlwind romance with actor Colin Farrell.
Britney shared that they met when he was filming the 2003 action movie S.W.A.T., writing that the two had "a two-week brawl."
"Brawlis the only word for it, we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she continued.
Britney's book further details that she avoided getting "too attached" to Total Recall star because she was still hung up on Justin.
"As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet," she writes.
The book is Spears' first revelations since the removal of her 13-year conservatorship, and will be officially released on Tuesday, October 24.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP