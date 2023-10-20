Britney Spears reveals "excruciating" secret home abortion in memoir bombshell

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has revealed more secrets from her personal life and her unplanned pregnancy during her infamous Justin Timberlake romance in her upcoming tell-all The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears talked about the painful abortion she had at home after her unplanned pregnancy during her Justin Timberlake's relationship. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Associated Press, a new bombshell excerpt from the 41-year-old pop star's book reveals that Britney had an abortion at home without telling her family she was pregnant.

Spears confesses in the book that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's baby while they were pop music's hottest couple of the early 2000s.



The Womanizer singer recalled that she and her ex agreed not to go to a doctor or hospital in order to keep their secret from going public.

"It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home," Britney wrote, adding that the physical pain from the medication abortion was "excruciating."

"I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear," she added.