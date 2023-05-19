Britney Spears gets accused of sleeping with a knife under her bed – and has some things to say
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' life has been anything but rosy due to her life in the spotlight. But a new documentary has launched some huge and disturbing accusations about her daily life, and she's clapped back.
In the new documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, the celebrity tabloid's founder Harvey Levin reports that the pop star lives in "constant fear" of someone coming to her house to "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward," according to Page Six.
It seems that since being freed from the horrors of her 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney is regularly haunted by paranoia and nightmares.
Levin claimed the constant fear of being "re-institutionalized" has even driven the 41-year-old to the point where she sleeps with a knife under her bed.
Her "fascination with knives" is said to have recommended those close to her to "keep knives away from" her.
Another insider even went so far as to claim that Spears' husband Sam Asghari should "be afraid to sleep without one eye open if she gets pissed," alleging that the singer is "super capable" of harming him.
Now, in her latest Instagram post, it seems the Overprotected singer has clapped back again at the doc's many claims.
Britney Spears clears up breakup rumors and responds to TMZ
Spears seemingly responded to the allegations by calling out TMZ directly in an Instagram post.
"Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over," she wrote on Thursday, "the concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so!!!"
Britney Spears appears to be doing double duty in shutting down rumors, as she also seemingly responded to chatter over a possible split between her and Asghari with another post earlier this week.
The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a steamy, PDA-filled video with her hubby where the two are captured making out and grinning for the camera.
"I’m redesigning my house !!!" she wrote. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday."
It looks like Britney's got more things to worry about than a divorce.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears