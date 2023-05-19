Britney Spears gets accused of sleeping with a knife under her bed – and has some things to say

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' life has been anything but rosy due to her life in the spotlight. But a new documentary has launched some huge and disturbing accusations about her daily life, and she's clapped back.

Britney Spears is said to be terrified of being "re-committed," and sleeps with a knife under her bed. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

In the new documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, the celebrity tabloid's founder Harvey Levin reports that the pop star lives in "constant fear" of someone coming to her house to "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward," according to Page Six.

It seems that since being freed from the horrors of her 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney is regularly haunted by paranoia and nightmares.

Levin claimed the constant fear of being "re-institutionalized" has even driven the 41-year-old to the point where she sleeps with a knife under her bed.

Her "fascination with knives" is said to have recommended those close to her to "keep knives away from" her.

Another insider even went so far as to claim that Spears' husband Sam Asghari should "be afraid to sleep without one eye open if she gets pissed," alleging that the singer is "super capable" of harming him.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, it seems the Overprotected singer has clapped back again at the doc's many claims.