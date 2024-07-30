Ozzy Osborne gives Britney Spears half-hearted apology after bashing her videos

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has received something of an apology from Ozzy Osborne after the rocker slammed the many dance videos she shares on social media.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy told Britney he was sorry for his recent criticism.

"Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment," he said.

But the 75-year-old musician couldn't leave it at that and added, "However, it would be better if you didn't do the same f**king dance every day. Change a few movements."

Earlier this month, Ozzy said Britney's dancing clips were "very, very sad" – a comment that received heavy backlash from the pop princess herself.

In a post from her Instagram that has since gone dark, Britney said, "tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off."

The Toxic singer often posts videos of herself dancing to various songs on her Instagram page, though she's continually deactivated and reactivated the account over the years.