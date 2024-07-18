Britney Spears tells Ozzy Osbourne to "kindly f*ck off" in fiery IG rant!

Oops! Britney Spears has hit back at Ozzy Osbourne's criticism over her viral dance videos. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mere hours after the 75-year-old rock legend's slammed the 42-year-old pop star's viral dance videos, Britney clapped back at Ozzy in true princess of pop style!

The Toxic singer dropped a lengthy Instagram rant where she called the Black Sabbath frontman and his famous clan "the most boring family known to mankind.

"Number 1) I hardly ever dance ... and number 2) I'm not poor at all," she wrote, adding, "I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth."

The Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker added, "I know what it's like to be judged... but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"