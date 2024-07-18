Britney Spears tells Ozzy Osbourne to "kindly f*ck off" in fiery IG rant!
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has responded to Ozzy Osbourne's criticism over her Instagram dance clips.
Mere hours after the 75-year-old rock legend's slammed the 42-year-old pop star's viral dance videos, Britney clapped back at Ozzy in true princess of pop style!
The Toxic singer dropped a lengthy Instagram rant where she called the Black Sabbath frontman and his famous clan "the most boring family known to mankind.
"Number 1) I hardly ever dance ... and number 2) I'm not poor at all," she wrote, adding, "I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth."
The Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker added, "I know what it's like to be judged... but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"
Did Ozzy Osbourne cross the line with Britney Spears remarks?
On Ozzy's podcast with his family, the English singer recently called Britney's posts "sad" after he said he was "fed up" with seeing her content "every f*cking day."
Ozzy isn't the only one that has had a mixed response to the Woman in Me author's eye-raising posts.
Since the termination of her conservatorship, fans have long worried about Britney's mental health due to her questionable content.
But Britney wasn't haven't any of it, as she further ranted in the post: "I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*ck off !!!"
You tell 'em, Britney!
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP