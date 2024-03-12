Britney Spears drops nude pics after teasing new project!

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears dropped more provocative pics right after teasing that she has a brand new project in the works.

Britney Spears dropped some new nude pics after seemingly teasing that a new project is on the way! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Monday, the 42-year-old shared some more nude snaps to her Instagram.



The three posts that Britney dropped back-to-back featured the Womanizer artist leaving nothing to the imagination while posing on a beach.

Britney was captured turning away from the mysterious cameraperson, looking over her shoulder while flashing her bare bottom.

Though she didn't wear any clothes, the Princess of Pop did style her signature blonde hair in a messy half-updo for some shots.

She captioned the posts minimally, only using a tulip emoji in each one.

This isn't the first time Britney shared footage of herself feeling free in her birthday suit, but the timing of these posts is telling as the singer also recently hinted towards a new project.

Before her risqué snaps, the Circus singer shared a picture of roses plus a clip of her dancing in a sparkling dress. She captioned the post, "Coming soon project - SEX N DIAMONDS !!!"