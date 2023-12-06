Britney Spears strips down in beach clip: "I run around naked!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears shared another NSFW post on Instagram where she explained why she went nude on the beach.

Britney Spears shut down rumors that her previous nude post was fake with a throwback Instagram reel. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old pop singer dropped another look at her time on the beach in her birthday suit.

Britney's reel saw her only sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings as she twirled about sans clothes.

"There's no paps here so I run around the island naked!!!" she wrote in the caption under the reel, including three of the see-no-evil monkey emojis.

The Toxic singer added, "Video so you can see the pics are real!!! This was 3 months ago !!" she wrote, seemingly alluding to a previous post fans claimed wasn't real.

The timing of trip also coincides with TMZ's report last month that Brit was vacationing in French Polynesia while staying at The Brando hotel.

Meanwhile, the Hold Me Closer artist has been commemorating her recent trip-around-the-sun with very suggestive content.