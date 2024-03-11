Britney Spears gets fans buzzing with tease of mysterious new "project"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has teased that she's working on a new project after claiming she'd never return to music!
On Sunday, the 42-year-old pop legend sparked everyone's interest when she dropped an intriguing Instagram post.
The post first featured a picture of roses before fans swiped right to see Britney dancing in a bejeweled dress.
She teased in the caption, "Coming soon project - SEX N DIAMONDS !!!" and didn't offer further explanation, though she did add a diamond emoji.
Britney may have shared a clue about the telling project in her following post, where the Toxic singer recalled her paranormal experience in Germany that occurred 10 years ago.
"I'm not really sure where I found this picture, but I can only imagine what the f**k is in there.. do you guys believe in ghosts?" she asked in the lengthy caption under a haunting pic of what looks like an abandoned tomb.
Does Britney's new project have to do with ghosts, or is the singer looking to get back into her acting bag?
Guess fans will have to stay tuned to see what Britney has up her sleeves!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears