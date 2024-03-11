Britney Spears gets fans buzzing with tease of mysterious new "project"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has teased that she's working on a new project after claiming she'd never return to music !

Did Britney Spears just confirm her return to music, or is the pop star working on something else? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Sunday, the 42-year-old pop legend sparked everyone's interest when she dropped an intriguing Instagram post.

The post first featured a picture of roses before fans swiped right to see Britney dancing in a bejeweled dress.

She teased in the caption, "Coming soon project - SEX N DIAMONDS !!!" and didn't offer further explanation, though she did add a diamond emoji.

Britney may have shared a clue about the telling project in her following post, where the Toxic singer recalled her paranormal experience in Germany that occurred 10 years ago.

"I'm not really sure where I found this picture, but I can only imagine what the f**k is in there.. do you guys believe in ghosts?" she asked in the lengthy caption under a haunting pic of what looks like an abandoned tomb.

Does Britney's new project have to do with ghosts, or is the singer looking to get back into her acting bag?