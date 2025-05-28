Britney Spears makes big business move after concerning plane incident

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' bling is on the way! The pop star has moved forward with her jewelry line after her concerning plane incident.

Britney Spears' jewelry line, B.Tiny, is close to debuting after the singer trademarked the brand. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Per TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker has officially filed a trademark for her jewelry brand, B. Tiny, after teasing the line in November 2024.

The outlet shared that Britney's team filed the official paperwork with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

According to the documents, the trademark is waiting for review, and, per insiders, the Womanizer singer wanted to make her brand official to prevent others from jumping on the name before she could bring her vision to life.

Reportedly, there is no official launch date just yet, but Britney is hoping to have her line available as soon as possible!

The Woman in Me author's business move comes after her bizarre plane incident earlier this month, where Britney was questioned by authorities after and attempting to smoke on her chartered jet from Mexico.