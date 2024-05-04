Britney Spears says she was "set up" by mom after hotel incident: "I can't stand her!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears spoke out about the incident at Chateau Marmont and alleged that her mom Lynne was behind it!

Britney Spears says her mom was behind the hotel incident where cops were called to her room. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Friday, the 42-year-old pop star alleges she was "set up" by her mom after authorities came to her hotel room amid reports claiming she had a "mental breakdown" and was fighting with new boyfriend Paul Solizat.

In an Instagram post where she shared a video of her twisted ankle, the Toxic singer wrote, "I know my mom was involved !!!"

She went on, "I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!"



Britney claims she was "set up" and continued to vent about her mom, writing, "I can't stand her!!! I honestly don't care I will say it."