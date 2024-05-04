Britney Spears says she was "set up" by mom after hotel incident: "I can't stand her!"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears spoke out about the incident at Chateau Marmont and alleged that her mom Lynne was behind it!
On Friday, the 42-year-old pop star alleges she was "set up" by her mom after authorities came to her hotel room amid reports claiming she had a "mental breakdown" and was fighting with new boyfriend Paul Solizat.
In an Instagram post where she shared a video of her twisted ankle, the Toxic singer wrote, "I know my mom was involved !!!"
She went on, "I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!"
Britney claims she was "set up" and continued to vent about her mom, writing, "I can't stand her!!! I honestly don't care I will say it."
Britney Spears shows her ankle injury on Instagram
In the clip, The Woman in Me author told fans, "Okay guys, so you know, I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot. Just to show proof."
Britney continued, "F*cking idiot over here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that's it."
She added that the paramedics sent to check on her were "so unnecessary and all I needed was ice."
Britney's new romance follows the finalization of her divorce from ex Sam Asgahri, who split from the singer in 2023.
