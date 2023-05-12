Britney Spears hits back at caffeine addiction allegations: "it's my pride"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reacted to the allegations that she "guzzles" gallons of caffeine a day.

Britney Spears clapped back at allegations she consumes too much caffeine on a daily basis. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Following the shocking report claiming that the 41-year-old pop star has an extreme caffeine addiction, Britney has hit back with another Instagram rant.

On Thursday, the Toxic singer posted a quote that reads, "In every relationship there’s the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that’s even possible."

But it's not the quote that's catching fans' attentions – it's the post's caption: "My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with.

"Anyways, I'm sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can't have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride…I can't even look at it !!!"

The Gimme More singer shared that green tea is her "prized possession" and added that she never stays up with Red Bull, noting that "it is absolutely the worst drink ever."