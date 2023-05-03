Britney Spears shows off cleavage alongside risqué Instagram rant

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears went topless on Instagram again and opted for a very strange caption under the post.

Britney Spears wrote another odd caption under an up close and personal pic on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Another day, another shirtless pic from the 41-year-old pop icon.

On Tuesday, Britney gave another life update on IG with an up close and personal shot of her cleavage.

The sexy pic leaves out the singer's face and solely features her breasts covered in a lacy black push-up bra.

Yet the caption for the risqué post doesn't seem to match the pic's sultriness.

"If I clapped my tits could I make one POP like a balloon on Thursday???," Britney asks in the caption.

"TICK TOCK TICK TOCK !!! I salute all bitches today NOT with just my middle finger… but my chest too !!!! How do you spell chess … is it chess or chest ???"

OK, then!

The odd caption and the NSFW snap isn't the first time Britney has expressed herself on social media since the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

Yet, her increasingly weird posts and seemingly erratic behavior have increased fans' concerns about the Crossroads star's mental health.