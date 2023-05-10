Britney Spears reportedly addicted to caffeine, drinks "gallons" a day

Los Angeles, California - Ahead of TMZ's explosive documentary on Britney Spears , it has been revealed that the pop star allegedly has a severe caffeine addiction!

Britney Spears allegedly has an excessive love of caffeine which is expected to be explored in a new documentary about her life. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, TMZ claimed that the 41-year-old pop icon is "amped up" on caffeine.

Apparently, insiders with "direct knowledge" maintained that she consumes caffeine by the gallon, which sometimes leads to the Crossroads star staying awake for three consecutive days.



It was also alleged that Britney drinks "Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop."

The report claims that Britney's alleged overuse of coffee is alarming but not that surprising.



Medical experts dished to the site that the Circus singer's supposed caffeine addiction isn't uncommon for those who suffer from mental illness, though it's still not healthy for them.