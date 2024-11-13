Britney Spears' son allegedly wants to mend their relationship – but is he just after her money?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears and her kids have been long estranged . Now the singer and her 18-year-old son Jayden are said to be in contact again, but some have doubts about his motives.

In 2022, Jayden (then 15 years old) spoke publicly about how his famous mother's behavior on social media was causing him psychological distress.

Talking about their strained relationship, he had said, "I 100% think this can be fixed of course... It's just going to take a lot of time and effort... I really want to see her again."

Now his wish is seemingly coming to pass as an insider recently told the Daily Mail that the two are reconnecting!

Then again, the timing is a little suspicious...

Jayden is currently trying to make a name for himself in the music industry and is receiving support in this endeavor from his mother.

The two are said to have found common ground through their shared love of music, but friends of the singer doubt his sincere intentions to mend their relationship.

Jayden celebrated his 18th birthday just two months ago, which also means that the 42-year-old's child support payments will soon stop.

Britney is said to have paid her ex, Kevin Federline, around $40,000 a month in child support for their two children.

Is the 18-year-old now seeking contact with his mother again so that he can continue to receive regular payments from her?