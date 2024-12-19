Inside Britney Spears' "happier" next chapter after a tumultuous year!

Los Angeles, California - A Britney Spears insider has spilled the tea on the pop star's future, family reunions, and career!

An insider has revealed details on Britney Spears' next chapter after a tumultuous year. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

An exclusive source dished to US Weekly that the 43-year-old pop sensation "seems much happier than she was last year," following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

They continued by mentioning the Toxic hitmaker's reunion with her son Jayden, explaining that "he's open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go."

The insider added that "Britney was very excited to hear from him, it means everything to her."

As for where she stands with her other son Sean Preston, the informant shared that things are "improving" with the 19-year-old.

"They've been getting along great," the source said. "Britney's convinced they’ll have a flourishing relationship in the near future. It's all she ever talks about. She would love a second chance with them."