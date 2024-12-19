Inside Britney Spears' "happier" next chapter after a tumultuous year!
Los Angeles, California - A Britney Spears insider has spilled the tea on the pop star's future, family reunions, and career!
An exclusive source dished to US Weekly that the 43-year-old pop sensation "seems much happier than she was last year," following her divorce from Sam Asghari.
They continued by mentioning the Toxic hitmaker's reunion with her son Jayden, explaining that "he's open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go."
The insider added that "Britney was very excited to hear from him, it means everything to her."
As for where she stands with her other son Sean Preston, the informant shared that things are "improving" with the 19-year-old.
"They've been getting along great," the source said. "Britney's convinced they’ll have a flourishing relationship in the near future. It's all she ever talks about. She would love a second chance with them."
Where does Britney Spears stand with her parents and siblings?
Things with Britney's parents Jamie and Lynne Spears as well as her sister Jamie-Lynn are still tense, but the insider insisted that the Womanizer artist "misses" her mom and "gets sad about her family dynamic."
The Woman in Me author remains "tight" with her brother Bryan, yet the source revealed that her father has been reaching out to her and she's "hoping" to patch up her relationship with her sister!
Speaking of relationships, is new love in Britney's future?
The tipster spilled that "Britney will always be a hopeless romantic," and says that "she loves having a partner, so she’s looking to date."
After that messy situation with her most recent ex Paul Soliz, hopefully the pop star gets lucky next time around!
While her fans remain divided over her risqué Instagram videos, the source maintains that dancing "keeps [Britney] entertained" while she works on "a lot of different projects."
"She's especially passionate about teaching dance and wants to open a dance studio. That is truly a dream of hers," they said.
